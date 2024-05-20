Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DALLAS – A vendor with the United Parcel Service (UPS) died after falling into a trash compactor at one of the company’s facilities in Dallas last week, authorities said.

The deceased individual was later identified as 68-year-old Juan Chavez. He was a vendor working at the business, according to UPS officials.

On Thursday, May 16, Dallas first responders found him at the bottom of a garbage compactor at the UPS facility in the 10100 block of Monroe Drive.

Dallas Fire-Rescue told NBC 5 DFW that emergency personnel were dispatched to the facility shortly before 11 a.m. following reports of an industrial accident involving an individual who fell into the compactor.

The department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team also responded to help extricate Chavez. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the announcement of Chavez’s death, UPS released a statement that said, “We are saddened to hear of the accident involving a vendor for UPS this (Thursday) morning in Dallas. We’re working with authorities to investigate and defer additional questions to the responding authorities.”