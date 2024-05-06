Lt. James “Jimmy” Waller was with his wife at their home in Trinity County when an EF-1 tornado came through the neighborhood, destroying their home during the evening of Sunday, April 28.

While suffering serious injuries, both Waller and his wife were rushed to a local hospital. The police lieutenant underwent multiple surgeries throughout the week, but ultimately, he did not survive, according to the department.

Waller’s family was by his side when he passed, officials said. He was a 22-year veteran of the department. The condition of his wife is unclear.

The tornado ultimately claiming Waller’s life only touched down on the ground for about a minute, according to the National Weather Service

However, the twister stretched just over a quarter mile along the Rock Creek subdivision and a storm survey team estimated the peak winds blew at about 100 mph, FOX Weather reported.