Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

An NHL player recently released from the Arizona Coyotes after an arrest allegedly threatened to have the involved officers killed.

Alex Galchenyuk was arrested after crashing a car into a sign, and subsequently threatened the officers.

Galchenyuk, who was born in the United States to Belarusian parents, said he could make a “one phone call” to connections in Russia, “and you’re all dead,” according to police.

“I’m gonna chop you, your wife, your daughter,” Galechnyuk said to one office, according to the police report.

Galchenyuk also is alleged to have used a racial slur toward an officer in training during his apparent outburst. Police said Galchenyuk told officers he was joking about the threats.

The 29-year-old was released from the Coyotes just 12 days after signing a one-year deal with them. The move came less than a week after he was arrested on charges of hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating.

The Montreal Canadiens selected Galchenyuk with the third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, and he spent his first six seasons there.