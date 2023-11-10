Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A National Hockey League player was arrested on several low level criminal offenses in July, which included private property hit-and-run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest and threatening or intimidating. Following his arrest he launched into a tirade while sitting in the back of a patrol unit. During the outburst he repeatedly used profanity, slurs, and threatened to kill officers and their families.

Officers with the Scottsdale Police Department found Alexander Galchenyuk Jr. sitting in the passenger seat of a BMW after reportedly being involved in a hit-and-run collision on July 9 near Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road. He also displayed symptoms of intoxication, according to law enforcement authorities, AZ Family reported.

Police said Galchenyuk’s father had just placed his son in the passenger seat after finding the drunk hockey player stumbling down the road. His father told officers he had never seen his son act that way.

The hockey player, who was cut on the side of his face, had reportedly crashed a car into a sign and became erratic toward police, which ultimately led to his arrest.

After Galchenyuk was handcuffed and placed in the patrol unit, video from inside the police cruiser shows him making a variety of threats.

“If you cut me across, they’ll chop your liver across,” Galchenyuk said. “All your f******g kids, all your f******g wives, all your f*****g daughters will die. I’ll make sure of that.”

“You know that’s true, right?” he says with slurred speech.

Continuing the threatening tirade, the video also shows Galchenyuk say, “One phone call and you’re all dead, your whole family, your bloodline is dead,” and “Your friends are going to get murdered; you know that [expletive].”

Galchenyuk was released by the Arizona Coyotes just 12 days after signing with them once they learned of the arrest, Fox News reported.

Shortly after the July arrest, Galchenyuk said on social media that he was “deeply ashamed” of his “horrific,” “despicable” and “disrespectful” behavior.

“I am deeply ashamed of my recent behavior, and I am beyond sorry to everyone I offended and hurt,” Galchenyuk said at the time. “It was uncalled for, it was horrific and it has ruined this great new opportunity I was given by the Coyotes. I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down.

“My family was counting on me to be better, the Coyotes and the amazing Coyotes fans deserve better. And the brave police officers who risk their lives to keep us safe deserve better. I let them all down with my despicable and disrespectful behavior after drinking alcohol. Today, I am checking myself into the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. I am doing this to get the help I need and hope to never make a mistake like this again.”

The Montreal Canadiens selected Galchenyuk with the third overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, and he spent his first six seasons there. Since then he has skated for the Coyotes on two previous stints, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Colorado Avalanche and two AHL teams in the last five seasons, according to Fox.

The now-former NHL player is currently on the roster for the SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League, where 20 of the 23 clubs play in Russia.