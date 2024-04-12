Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TUCSON, Ariz. – An Air Force spouse in Arizona has pleaded guilty to poisoning her husband by putting bleach into his coffee after he became suspicious and caught her in the act by using hidden cameras he set up in their home near Davis Monthan Air Force Base, according to reports.

On Monday, Melody Felicano Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of poisoning food or drink for the criminal acts where she dotted trace amounts of bleach into husband Roby Johnson’s coffee maker on July 11 and July 18, 2023, reported 13 News.

Roby Johnson is serving in the U.S. Air Force. He had been stationed in Germany before moving back to the Tucson area last year. He believed his wife was trying to kill him to collect death benefits, court documents revealed.

Each charge is a class six felony with a sentence range of four months to two years. Therefore, she faces up to four years in prison when she is sentenced May 10. Prosecutors are recommending she serve at least two years.

She was initially arrested last summer and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and adding harmful substances to food, drink or medicine but agreed to a plea deal instead, according to Fox.

She remains in custody with bond set at $250,000 until sentencing.

