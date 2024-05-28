Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PHOENIX – A gunman is dead and a patrol officer with the Phoenix Police Department is hospitalized following a shooting that occurred during an early morning bike stop on Tuesday, according to authorities.

At about 3:00 a.m., Phoenix officers stopped a bicyclist in the vicinity of 10th Street and Southern Avenue. Police approached the detained individual and a struggle ensued when the suspect produced a handgun and fired at officers, striking one in the leg, KYMA reported.

The wounded officer’s partner returned fire and struck the gunman. The unnamed suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Sgt. Reeson gives an update regarding today’s critical incident of an officer being shot in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/Qw7CkePAvE — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) May 28, 2024

The wounded officer was transported to an area hospital and is reportedly in ICU, but in stable condition. However, surgery was set to take place due to leg injuries, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

“Both the suspect and our officer were taken to local hospitals,” Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said. “Our officer, I talked to him earlier today, he’s in the ICU awaiting surgery. The suspect did not survive his wounds.”

This was the third shooting of a Phoenix Police officer this year.