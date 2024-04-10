Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – A former NFL star was arrested for multiple charges late Tuesday night in Arizona, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Terrell Suggs, 41, who spent the bulk of his NFL career playing for the Baltimore Ravens, was taken into custody as a result of a March 10 incident at a Starbucks in Scottsdale. During the encounter, Suggs reportedly brandished a gun and threatened to kill another customer in the drive through, TMZ reported, citing police documents.

The confrontation occurred after Suggs drove past the speaker and when he reversed, bumped into the vehicle of another person in line.

Although there was no damage to the cars, a verbal altercation occurred in which Suggs is accused of telling the man, “I’ll kill your bitch ass!”

While driving away, Suggs reportedly flashed a black handgun.

“The handgun was never pointed at the victim and was just merely shown,” the police documents said, per TMZ.

Court records revealed that Suggs was charged with one count of assault and one count of offenses against public order, the New York Post reported.

The Scottsdale Police Department confirmed with the New York Post that Suggs was arrested Tuesday due to an incident that occurred on March 10.

“He was booked in the MCSO Jail on charges of Threatening and Intimidating and Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon,” a police spokesperson said.

He has since been released from custody, according to a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Suggs released a statement through EAG Sports representative Denise White, TMZ reported.

“I was in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day in a Starbucks drive-thru near my home when an incident happened with a vehicle behind me. I was getting coffee, I was not looking for any trouble,” Suggs said.

“When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence,” he concluded.

Suggs played football collegiately at Arizona State University before being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 NFL draft.

The All-Pro linebacker, nicknamed “T-Sizzle,” played 16 seasons with the Ravens before playing a final season, splitting time with the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Suggs won two Super Bowl titles, first with the Ravens in 2013 and then with the Chiefs in 2019.

During his career, the seven-time Pro Bowler was credited with 139 sacks, seven interceptions and 895 tackles. He earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2003 and 2011.

Suggs has a good chance of being selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he becomes eligible in 2025.

