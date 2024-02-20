Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TOOELE, Utah — Law enforcement authorities in Utah have taken a 9-year-old child into custody after police say the youngster shot an adult family member, who later died from his injuries.

First responders were dispatched to a report of an unconscious man near 380 W. Millcreek Way in Tooele just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, KSL.com reported.

Upon arrival, they located a 32-year-old man bleeding from his head with what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley of the Tooele Police Department.

The male victim was rushed to a Salt Lake County hospital in “extremely” critical condition. However, the man did not survive. He was pronounced dead over the weekend, according to the news outlet.

Bentley said an investigation led police to arrest a 9-year-old family member. The agency did not specify the relationship between the shooter and the victim.

Given the child’s age and the “extremely sensitive nature of this case,” Bentley did not immediately release the name of the decedent or details about the suspected-child-shooter, or what may have led up to the deadly encounter.

However, Bentley said there is no “threat to the public” as the scene was stabilized and contained.