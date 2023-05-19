Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAYTON, Utah. — A man in Utah has been arrested for a triple homicide after police say he admitted killing family members whose bodies were discovered inside a residence in Layton, WTOP News reported.

A man called the Layton City Police Department to report the homicides about 9:45 a.m. on Friday. Officers responded to the scene and the suspect peacefully surrendered, Lt. Travis Lyman said. Upon entry into the residence at 1832 E. Gentile Street, officers discovered three deceased individuals, police confirmed.

Detectives responded to the crime scene and began conducting their investigation. The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Bailey. He admitted killing his wife, step-mother-in-law, and father-in-law, ABC 4 reported.

The murder victim’s were identified as follows:

Anastasia Stevens, 36, Bailey’s wife

Becky Stevens, 61, step-mother of Anastasia Stevens

Donald Stevens, 73, father of Anastasia Stevens

Moreover, three out of four of the family’s dogs were also killed.

The home belongs to Bailey and his wife. Donald and Becky Stevens were Nevada residents who were in Utah to visit the couple.

Police did not disclose the manner of death or a motive. No further details were immediately available.

Layton is located about 20 miles north of Salt Lake City and has a population of approximately 82,000 residents.

