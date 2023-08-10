Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PROVO, Utah – Federal officials said an armed Utah man was shot and killed by FBI agents during a Wednesday morning raid after he was linked to assassination threats made against President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, and other top Democrats.

Federal agents were serving an arrest and search warrant at the residence of Craig Robertson, 75, in Provo when the deadly encounter took place, according to the FBI office in Salt Lake City.

A federal complaint filed by the Utah US Attorney’s Office identified Robertson as a suspect at the center of the probe which prompted Wednesday’s raid, the New York Post reported.

A spokesperson with the FBI confirmed that one person was dead, but she did not reveal any further details about the “agent-involved shooting.”

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” the statement read. “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

According to two law enforcement sources who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, Robertson was armed at the time of the shooting, but no further details were disclosed.

Robertson was facing multiple counts of interstate threats, a threat against the president and influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

Craig Robertson allegedly threatened to assassinate several top Democrats. ( Craig Robertson/Facebook)

The 39-page complaint included numerous Facebook posts allegedly made by Robertson threatening to assassinate Biden, Harris, Bragg, and several other Democrat officials, the Post reported.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, US Attorney General Merrick Garland and California Gov. Gavin Newsom were reportedly on his hit list as well.

Robertson was a USAF veteran and self-described on social media posts as a “MAGA TRUMPER.”

Earlier this week he suggested on social media that he was planning to make an attempt on Biden’s life when the president visited Utah later this week.

“I hear Biden is coming to Utah,” Robertson wrote Sunday. “Digging out my old ghille suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle. Welcome, Buffoon-in-chief!”

Craig Robertson, 75, was fatally shot on Wednesday by FBI agents during a raid on his residence after he allegedly threatened to assassinate the president during his visit to Utah. ( US Attorney’s Office)

Robertson was facing counts of interstate threats, a threat against the president and influencing, impeding and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat. ( US Attorney’s Office)

Robertson appeared to threaten the FBI in a social media post. ( US Attorney’s Office)

In the complaint filed Tuesday seeking an arrest warrant for Robertson, a federal investigator said the man’s social media post presented a “knowing and willful true threat to kill or cause injury to President Biden.”