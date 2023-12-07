Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The notorious Hunter Biden laptop was widely ridiculed as having been Russian disinformation. The messaging came from the Biden campaign and their surrogates in the intelligence community and in the mainstream media. The lies were constantly repeated in an effort to conceal the truth.

In time, we learned the materials contained on the computer were authentic and damning. In addition to cracked-out photos of the younger Biden, his genitals, and his sex life, the laptop contained potential evidence of influence peddling, information about the Biden family business, emails, correspondence, and more, the Post Millennial reported.

On Tuesday, Senator John Kennedy (R-La) grilled FBI Director Christopher Wray in the Senate. Kennedy pressed Wray on why the agency did not disclose the truth and acknowledge that Hunter Biden’s laptop “was real” when it was first reported on by the New York Post in October 2020.

The FBI had the device in its possession for nearly a year before the news outlet blew the lid off the story, yet they were censored in doing so after the FBI had warned Twitter executives to be on the lookout for potential Russian disinformation, such as a hypothetical Hunter Biden laptop, reported the Post Millennial.

“Why didn’t the FBI just say ‘hey, the laptop’s real?’ Why didn’t you just tell everybody ‘the laptop’s for real. We’re not vouching for what’s on it, but it’s real. This isn’t a fiction.'” Kennedy asked Wray.

Sen. Kennedy: “Why didn’t the FBI just say, hey, the laptop is real?” FBI Director Wray: “We have to be very careful about what we can say, especially in the middle of an election season…” pic.twitter.com/U1kIQ8gjhy — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 5, 2023

“Well, I, as you might imagine,” Wray replied, “the FBI cannot, especially in a time like that, be talking about an ongoing investigation. Second, I would tell you that at least my understanding is that both the FBI folks involved in the conversations and the Twitter folks involved in the conversations, both say that the FBI did not direct Twitter to suppress that particular story.”

“But others were in government,” Kennedy said.

“Again, I can’t speak to others in government. That’s part of the point that I was trying to make because the—”

“You’re the FBI,” Kennedy interrupted, “you’re not part of the White House and part of Homeland Security. You’re not supposed to be political. You see all this controversy going on? Why didn’t the FBI say ‘timeout folks, we’re not getting in the middle of this but the laptop is real.'”

“Again, we have to be very careful about what we can say— especially in the middle of an election season— because that’s precisely some of the problems that led to my predecessor’s negative findings from the inspector general,” Wray said.

The Post Millennial reports that material on the laptop has been used by Republicans as they investigate the Bidens’ relationship to foreign business partners and to purport that Joe Biden has been guilty of selling the power of his office during his time as Vice President in the Obama White House.