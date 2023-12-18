Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Jason Cohen

(Daily Caller News Foundation) — A Senate staffer is no longer employed after reportedly filming himself having gay sex in a Senate hearing room, the senator’s office confirmed in a statement on Saturday.

Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin’s office said the staffer, who is reportedly Aidan Maese-Czeropski, does not work for him anymore in a statement to Politico. Capitol Police are now investigating the incident that came to light after the Daily Caller obtained video of a staffer having anal sex in Senate room Hart 216.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the U.S. Senate,” the statement reads. “We will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

🚨BREAKING: The office of Sen. Ben Cardin just sent out a statement saying that Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed after he filmed himself having sex in the senate hearing room. https://t.co/X8Zu27yO2F pic.twitter.com/MR2CghQKmQ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2023

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley broke down potential legal issues that the staffer could face for the pornography, which include being charged for “lewd, indecent, or obscene acts,” for misuse of public property, and/or possibly for trespassing, according to his legal blog on Saturday.

“Obviously, the videotape will result in the termination of any staffers involved,” Turley wrote. “However, the question is any possible criminal charge. We have previously discussed porn videos shot in churches or other locations. Such porn shoots in church have also raised calls for prosecutions in other countries. Staffers have access into such rooms, but the question is whether this unofficial use would constitute trespass. It also uses an official area for personal purposes, though it is not clear if there were any commercial benefits garnered from the video found on various sites.”

Jewish Republican Ohio Rep. Max Miller confirmed to the Daily Caller that Maese-Czeropski confronted him in the halls of the Cannon Office Building on Wednesday during an interview with NBC News’ Ali Vitali and said “Free Palestine!”

“This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda,” Maese-Czeropski posted on LinkedIn Friday. “While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterize my actions otherwise are fabricated … As for the accusations regarding Congressman Max Miller, I have never seen the congressman and had no opportunity or cause to yell or confront him.”

Cardin’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.