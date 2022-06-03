Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WASHINGTON D.C. – In a prime time speech Thursday night, President Joe Biden pushed for gun control legislation. During the live speech, Biden called the Second Amendment “not absolute” while telling Americans that he doesn’t want to take away their rights.

“This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. It’s about protecting children,” Biden said. “It’s about protecting families. It’s about protecting whole communities. It’s about protecting our freedoms to go to school, to a grocery store, and to a church without being shot and killed,” Biden said.

President Biden suggested several gun control measures that included:

Raise the age to legally purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21.

Reinstate an assault weapons ban.

Expand background checks requirements.

Create new rules for storing weapons safely.

Enact new “red flag” laws to prevent gun sales to people with criminal records.

Repeal liability shields for gun manufacturers.

Ban high-capacity magazines.

Address “the mental health crisis.”

While there is nothing new with those talking points, it was what Biden didn’t say that Americans should know and understand.

On Thursday night, the House Judiciary voted 25 to 19 on a legislative package “of tougher gun restrictions” and that is expected to pass the House next week.

In that package, magazines that hold over 10 rounds would be banned, effectively making most handguns in America obsolete and not useable.

But there is an exception to “bodyguards.”

While President Biden will be protected by law enforcement, where the ban will not apply, the special provision for bodyguards ensures that every politician that wants to limit your weaponry will have plenty themselves.

The message is clear from your politicians….Their life (and their favorite celebrity) is more important to defend than your own and your family.