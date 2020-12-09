Georgia Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock allegedly disrupted a police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to state police records.

As reported by Fox News, Warnock was ‘extremely uncooperative and disruptive’ of the 2002 investigation, and he demanded that the camp’s attorneys should be present when police were interviewing the counselors interviewing with police have the camp’s attorneys present, even though the counselors could only request a lawyer for themselves and Warnock could not do so on their behalf. At the time, Warnock was senior pastor of the church that operated the camp.

The records were obtained by the Free Beacon.

Warnock is running against Senator Kelly Loeffler in a runoff for one of Georgia’s two Senate seats up for election this year.

Warnock claimed Loeffler was “a liar” when she said he was arrested for obstructing a probe into child abuse.

We can pass comprehensive criminal justice reform if we take back the Senate. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) December 9, 2020

“The law enforcement officers actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them,” Warnock said.

On July 31, 2002, investigators showed up to Camp Farthest Out in Eldersberg (MD). Police reports detailed how the two unidentified reverends allegedly disrupted interviews: “This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf,” the report reads.

A 2002 Baltimore Sun report detailed the arrest of Warnock and his colleague Reverend Mark Andre Wright after they were charged with obstructing a police investigation at Camp Farthest Out.

Please do not RT this video of Fidel Castro getting a standing ovation at Raphael Warnock’s church pic.twitter.com/fz5vUpt2QC — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 9, 2020

A state trooper assigned to the case said neither of the clergymen were suspected of being involved in the original criminal matter that brought the police to the camp.

The officer would not describe the nature of the abuse, but Warnock later said it was not sexual and refused to comment further.

Both reverends were then arrested after they allegedly obstructed interviews into the matter.

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock Says He Didn’t Praise Murderous Dictator Fidel Castro. Here’s Video Of Him Doing Ithttps://t.co/MJnOkiNQMw — The Federalist (@FDRLST) December 9, 2020

A judge ultimately dropped the charges.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube