HOUSTON, Texas – A man was shot and killed by law enforcement after opening fire on a Missouri City police officer at the end of a car chase early Saturday in southwest Houston. At approximately 2 a.m., Missouri City police officer Crystal Sepulveda spotted a vehicle, stolen in an aggravated robbery on Friday.

After a short pursuit, MCPD called the Houston Police Department for backup, according to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Finner said the suspect pulled over at a residence in the 15500 block of Corsair Road and walked into the homeowner’s yard.

Chief @TroyFinner briefs the media on a shooting of a Missouri City police officer in the 15500 block of Corsair Rd. https://t.co/8ZDmpehY7D — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2022

Police said they shot the suspect after the man opened fire and struck Officer Sepulveda. Sepulveda sustained one gunshot wound to the face and one to the foot. She is in stable condition, according to Finner.

Multiple agencies set up a perimeter and found the suspect hiding in a backyard.

The suspect opened fire at law enforcement before they shot him multiple times, according to HPD.

ABC13 reported that the suspect was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Missouri City Assistant Police Chief Lance Bothel said that Sepulveda is a strong officer “and she will make it through this.”