Historically, New Years Day had more line of duty deaths than any other day but that now stands well behind Christmas Eve and Christmas. While September 11th remains at the top of line of duty deaths for the profession, the unique nature of 9/11 makes it an outlier and our attention should be drawn to the next two days. One-hundred eleven (111) police officers have died on December 24th and 107 on December 25th.The deadliest 48 hours for law enforcement historically are upon us.

There are many factors that have likely created this phenomenon and while there is no shortage of drinking, domestics, and alcohol related crashes, it serves us all to remember a few things as we go on shift this weekend.

Staffing Is Low

Agencies are no doubt working at a minimum staffing level but that doesn’t mean you have to do more with less safety. If a call requires a backer or you need a backer, just take it. Remember, if you wait until you get there “to advise” on a backer, help could be further away than usual and time is never on your side if you are there alone.

Less Traffic May Fool You

While the highways will be busy with travelers, most cities will look like a ghost town and the streets are wide open. This not only promotes “speeding” cops but fast (and drunk) citizens. Take your time and don’t let the Christmas spirit push your guard down.

Get Your Mind Right

I know it’s tough working the holidays and I did it for many years. There’s a lot going on at home and it’s easy to let your focus stray from the task at hand. If I could summon my good friend, Brian Willis, I’d tell you to adopt W.I.N. – “What’s Important Now” – and what is important today, tomorrow, and every day after is to take every precaution and use every tactic at your disposal to go home at the end of the shift.

Not Every Call Is The Same

I know most of you have been and done just about anything. You’ve been to a hundred wrecks, taken thousands of reports and it feels like you’ve been to a million domestics but this weekend is different. Not everything is as it seems and unfortunately, the data from ODMP bears that out. Keep that in mind every minute of each shift.

Go Home…No Matter What

It’s hard to believe that just a few years ago, law enforcement went 66 days without a felonious death but the world (and the profession) has changed dramatically since then. Law enforcement has so much more to worry about that’s not related to criminals and as I say in my seminars, if we are more worried about YouTube than the criminals, we have a problem.

You know the law and you know policy. More importantly, you understand the United States Constitution and you certainly understand how use of force is judged using the standards set forth in Graham v. Connor (1989). You have everything you need to go home at night and it doesn’t matter what someone says, does, or threatens. Do you job within the confines of that standard, protect yourself, and go home to your family…No Matter What.

Travis Yates is a commander with a large municipal police department and author of “The Courageous Police Leader: A Survival Guide for Combating Cowards, Chaos & Lies.” His risk management and leadership seminars have been taught to thousands of professionals across the world. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and Doctoral Candidate in Strategic Leadership. You can follow his writing on his SubStack.

