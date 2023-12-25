Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

I propose a toast to all the men and women patrolling a beat during the Christmas season.

With thirteen years of road experience I have come to realize that harder than the job itself, is the time we sacrifice away from family.

While the citizens get to enjoy their families you are selflessly serving your communities, meanwhile missing out on your own family gatherings, decorating cookies and unrecoverable time with friends.

I would like to quote an article that I published on December 24, 2015 as I believe it still applies today.

In Remembrance of Me

The leader that comes to mind during this season is Jesus of Nazareth.

Irrespective of whether you believe that He was a prophet or the son of God, I believe that at minimum we can all agree that He was a smart visionary and an awesome leader.

As all leaders before Him and after Him he led by example. He did what he did so that people would learn the way.

For the record I personally believe in Jesus Christ, but you don’t have to, to appreciate this message and wish.

The lesson that we will focus on in this article is His lesson of gratitude that was taught particularly well during the last supper.

Jesus raised his glass of what was believed to be wine, and said the following solemn words (paraphrase) “drink this in remembrance of me.”

What does that mean?

He wasn’t only alluding to the sacrifice that He was about to make for them and us. He wasn’t referring to the different trials and tribulations that He went through so that they wouldn’t have to suffer. He was denoting the fact that everybody in this world owes their position in life to a predecessor who laid the foundation, groundwork and went the extra mile in hopes that their descendants wouldn’t suffer as they did.

Every time that you wake up in the morning and your car’s not on bricks; Every day that you and your family enjoy a picnic in the park, on the mountainside or at a theme park free from crime; Every time that you need somebody to bail you, your family or friends out of harms’ way; Every time that your car is stalled on a dark street in the middle of the night and the soothing sight of blue approaching lights makes you feel safe; Every time that you enjoy the peaceful freedoms that you enjoy, with the confidence that when you call we are there; do so “in remembrance of me.”

Who is me in this context?

Me, is every man and woman that puts on a uniform, badge and gun and provides for their family by protecting yours. Me is, every law enforcement officer that gets stabbed trying to protect your belongings. Me is every law enforcement officer that is left alone to their own devices when they go above and beyond to protect the public against perpetrators that play the system of technicalities.

Me is, every law enforcement officer that is commissioned with the responsibility of doing what is reasonable and necessary to defeat the community’s criminals and is left alone to fend for themselves and chastised when doing so. Me is, every law enforcement officer that gets ridiculed and insulted by the media for doing and criticized for not doing.

Me is, every law enforcement officer that takes a bullet for you, when you are under fire by an assailant. Me is, every law enforcement officer that detours the attacks against your integrity that you don’t see because they got to them before they could materialize.

Me is every law enforcement officer that chases the perpetrator that just stole your wedding ring into the dark eerie tree line to recuperate what you hold dear. Me is, every law enforcement officer that risks life and limb to get to you before you lose yours.

Every time that you enjoy safety on a city street, public place, private establishment or in your house do so, “in remembrance of me.”

As you are gathered around the table with family and friends this Christmas raise your glass and make three toasts: One for me that risks his/her life on a daily basis for your safety.

The second one is for my brother’s and sister’s that lost theirs that you may live on and enjoy yours. And the third (if you believe) for the sacrifice that Jesus made on your behalf.

A moment of silence for those officers who lost their lives in 2023 (whether health or duty related) it is no less of a loss to their family’s, friend’s, community’s and brother’s and sister’s in law enforcement (ODMP).

Chief of Police Justin Clark McIntire

Brackenridge Borough Police Department, PA

EOW: Monday, January 2, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Carl Douglas Kimball

St. Francisville Police Department, LA

EOW: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Cause: COVID19

Deputy Sheriff Darnell Calhoun

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, CA

EOW: Friday, January 13, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Supervisory Officer Jacqueline Montanaro

United States Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection – Office of Field Operations, US

EOW: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Cause: Fire

Lieutenant Gerald T. Barbato

New Jersey State Police, NJ

EOW: Monday, January 16, 2023

Cause: 9/11 related illness

Corrections Officer Lawrence Christopher Prather

New Hampshire Department of Corrections, NH

EOW: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Cause: Duty related illness

Master Patrol Officer Clarence L. “CJ” Williams

Cairo Police Department, GA

EOW: Saturday, January 28, 2023

Cause: Duty related illness

Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco, Jr.

Selma Police Department, CA

EOW: Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Sean Leonard Sluganski

McKeesport Police Department, PA

EOW: Monday, February 6, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Peter E. C. Jerving

Milwaukee Police Department, WI

EOW: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Charles Herring

Pembroke Pines Police Department, FL

EOW: Thursday, February 9, 2023

Cause: Motorcycle crash

Police Officer Julian Becerra

Fountain Police Department, CO

EOW: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Cause: Fall

Correctional Officer Jay Miller

Washington State Department of Corrections, WA

EOW: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Cause: COVID19

Police Officer James Muhlbauer

Kansas City Police Department, MO

EOW: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Sergeant Christopher D. Fitzgerald

Temple University Police Department, PA

EOW: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Geoffrey Redd

Memphis Police Department, TN

EOW: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Detention Officer Kenneth Fowler

Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, OK

EOW: Sunday, February 19, 2023

Cause: Fall

Police Officer Andres M. Vasquez Lasso

Chicago Police Department, IL

EOW: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Deputy Sheriff Asson Hacker

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, IN

EOW: Thursday, March 2, 2023

Cause: Duty related illness

Master Trooper James R. Bailey

Indiana State Police, IN

EOW: Friday, March 3, 2023

Cause: Vehicular assault

Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith

Hermann Police Department, MO

EOW: Sunday, March 12, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Lieutenant Frederick Charles Bowens, Jr.

Detroit Police Department, MI

EOW: Monday, March 13, 2023

Cause: COVID19

Deputy Sheriff Jeremy McCain

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, OK

EOW: Monday, March 20, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Patrolman Joseph Barlow

McAlester Police Department, OK

EOW: Monday, March 20, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Sergeant David Poirrier

Baton Rouge Police Department, LA

EOW: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Cause: Aircraft accident

Corporal Scotty Canezaro

Baton Rouge Police Department, LA

EOW: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Cause: Aircraft accident

Police Officer Garrett Crumby

Huntsville Police Department, AL

EOW: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Timothy James Unwin, III

Springfield Township Police Department, OH

EOW: Friday, March 31, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Detective Sergeant Nicholas Pepper

Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, LA

EOW: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Cause: Vehicular assault

Police Officer Emily Ann Breidenbach

Chetek Police Department, WI

EOW: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Hunter Timothy Scheel

Cameron Police Department, WI

EOW: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Senior Police Officer Trevor Abney

New Orleans Police Department, LA

EOW: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Deputy Sheriff Jason Stuart Jones

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, TX

EOW: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Cause: COVID19

Investigator Patrick J. Hogan

New York State Police, NY

EOW: Thursday, April 13, 2023

Cause: 9/11 related illness

Deputy Sheriff Josh Owen

Pope County Sheriff’s Office, MN

EOW: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Reserve Corporal Joseph Johnson

Nyssa Police Department, OR

EOW: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Senior Investigator Nicholas Georgeadis

New York State Police, NY

EOW: Friday, April 28, 2023

Cause: 9/11 related illness

Lieutenant Richard Weber

Newark Police Division, NJ

EOW: Monday, May 1, 2023

Cause: COVID19

Captain William J. Gawron, Sr.

Sayreville Police Department, NJ

EOW: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Cause: 9/11 related illness

Police Officer Aréanah M. Preston

Chicago Police Department, IL

EOW: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Deputy Sheriff Kaitie Leising

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, WI

EOW: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Robert Shisler

Deptford Township Police Department, NJ

EOW: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Detective Jacob Arthur Beu

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, TN

EOW: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Port Police Officer Kimberly Sickafoose

Alabama Port Authority Police, AL

EOW: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Cause: Drowned

Sergeant Joshua Lee Clouse

Cameron Police Department, TX

EOW: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Deputy Sheriff Brett Harris

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, CA

EOW: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Sergeant Michael Kunovich

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, FL

EOW: Friday, May 19, 2023

Cause: Heart attack

Deputy Sheriff Caleb Conley

Scott County Sheriff’s Office, KY

EOW: Monday, May 22, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Deputy Sheriff Marcus Zeigler

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, OH

EOW: Friday, May 26, 2023

Cause: Duty related illness

Police Officer Horren Randy Tyler

Madison Police Department, MS

EOW: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Corporal Shawn Kevin Kelly

Denham Springs Police Department, LA

EOW: Friday, June 2, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Sergeant Cory Maynard

West Virginia State Police, WV

EOW: Friday, June 2, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Chief of Police Anthony Rickerson

Jasper Police Department, FL

EOW: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Captain Christopher J. Garrow

New York State Police, NY

EOW: Monday, June 12, 2023

Cause: 9/11 related illness

Police Officer Mark Christopher Wagner, II

Wintergreen Police Department, VA

EOW: Friday, June 16, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Trooper Jacques F. Rougeau, Jr.

Pennsylvania State Police, PA

EOW: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Technical Sergeant Scott Charles Norcutt

New York State Police, NY

EOW: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Cause: 9/11 related illness

Trooper Aaron N. Smith

Indiana State Police, IN

EOW: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Cause: Vehicular assault

Police Officer Carlos Taylor

Montgomery Police Department, AL

EOW: Friday, June 30, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Sergeant Heather Glenn

Tell City Police Department, IN

EOW: Monday, July 3, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Detective Delberth Phipps, Jr.

Virgin Islands Police Department, VI

EOW: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Deputy Sheriff Tyee Michael Browne

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, GA

EOW: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen

Rutland Police Department, VT

EOW: Friday, July 7, 2023

Cause: Vehicular assault

Deputy Sheriff John Durm

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, IN

EOW: Monday, July 10, 2023

Cause: Assault

Police Officer Jake Wallin

Fargo Police Department, ND

EOW: Friday, July 14, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Anthony Ferguson

Alamogordo Police Department, NM

EOW: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Sergeant Edwin Maldonado-García

Puerto Rico Police Department, PR

EOW: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Cause: Struck by vehicle

Deputy Sheriff David Bosecker

Eastland County Sheriff’s Office, TX

EOW: Friday, July 21, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Special Agent Robert C. Castioni, Jr.

United States Department of Homeland Security – Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Homeland Security Investigations, US

EOW: Monday, July 24, 2023

Cause: 9/11 related illness

Lieutenant Michael Wood

Newberry Police Department, SC

EOW: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Deputy Sheriff Alejandro Martinez

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, CA

EOW: Friday, July 28, 2023

Cause: Vehicular assault

Sergeant William Cherry

Macon County Sheriff’s Office, TN

EOW: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio

Ville Platte Marshal’s Office, LA

EOW: Monday, July 31, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Sergeant Pedro Torres-Santos

Trujillo Alto Municipal Police Department, PR

EOW: Monday, July 31, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Deputy Sheriff Timothy J. Guyer

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, IN

EOW: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Cause: Heart attack

Police Officer Matthew Hare

Easley Police Department, SC

EOW: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Cause: Struck by train

Associate Director John “Jack” Hess

United States Department of Justice – Federal Bureau of Investigation, US

EOW: Friday, August 4, 2023

Cause: 9/11 related illness

Police Officer Jonah Oswald

Fairway Police Department, KS

EOW: Monday, August 7, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Officer Bill Sapolu

Honolulu Police Department, HI

EOW: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Cause: Motorcycle crash

Patrolman James M. Sides

Alamogordo Police Department, NM

EOW: Monday, August 14, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Special Agent Patrick Bauer

United States Department of the Treasury – Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, US

EOW: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Cause: Gunfire (Inadvertent)

Officer Bryan Holley

Hudson Independent School District Police Department, TX

EOW: Friday, August 18, 2023

Cause: Duty related illness

Police Officer Anthony Francone

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribal Police Department, TR

EOW: Friday, August 25, 2023

Cause: Vehicular assault

Sheriff Robert Daniel Rodgers

Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, GA

EOW: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Deputy Sheriff Matthew Pierson

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, TX

EOW: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Chief of Police Frank Hayes, Jr.

Goodland Police Department, KS

EOW: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Cause: Heart attack

Governmental Affairs Liaison Michael Elaine Griffin

Mississippi Department of Public Safety, MS

EOW: Monday, September 4, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Detective Robert Garten

Hartford Police Department, CT

EOW: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Cause: Vehicular assault

Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, NC

EOW: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Police Officer Kevin M. Cram

Algona Police Department, IA

EOW: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Deputy Sheriff Ryan Clinkunbroomer

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, CA

EOW: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Deputy Sheriff Shannon Eric “Shane” Lang, Sr.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, TN

EOW: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Cause: Heart attack

Deputy Sheriff Marylin Anjanette Mayo

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, LA

EOW: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Police Officer Darrin McMichael

Arlington Police Department, TX

EOW: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Cause: Struck by vehicle

Captain John Robert Randolph, III

Ringling Police Department, OK

EOW: Monday, September 25, 2023

Cause: Fall

Community Parole Officer Christine Guerin-Sandoval

Colorado Department of Corrections, CO

EOW: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Cause: Vehicular assault

Deputy Sheriff Jacob Eric Salrin

Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SC

EOW: Friday, September 29, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Correctional Officer I Robert Danforth Clark

Georgia Department of Corrections, GA

EOW: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Cause: Assault

Deputy Sheriff Tucker Blakely

Knox County Sheriff’s Office, TN

EOW: Monday, October 2, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Police Officer Chad Swanson

Manhattan Beach Police Department, CA

EOW: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Cause: Motorcycle crash

Sergeant Richard Carrero Mendez

Philadelphia Police Department, PA

EOW: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Lieutenant Milton Resendez

San Benito Police Department, TX

EOW: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Correctional Officer I Kelly Bernard Rolando

Missouri Department of Corrections, MO

EOW: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Sergeant Jon Arden Jenson

Fort Worth Police Department, TX

EOW: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Cause: COVID19

Detective James Michael Lett

Benton Police Department, AR

EOW: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Senior Police Officer Jorge Pastore

Austin Police Department, TX

EOW: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Correctional Officer III Jovian Motley

Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Correctional Institutions Division, TX

EOW: Monday, November 13, 2023

Cause: Unidentified

Border Patrol Agent Freddy Ortiz

United States Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection – United States Border Patrol, US

EOW: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Sergeant Michael Moran

Cortez Police Department, CO

EOW: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

Sergeant Michael Abbate

Nevada Department of Public Safety – Nevada Highway Patrol, NV

EOW: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Cause: Struck by vehicle

Trooper Alberto Felix

Nevada Department of Public Safety – Nevada Highway Patrol, NV

EOW: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Cause: Struck by vehicle

Police Officer Paul Tracey

Waltham Police Department, MA

EOW: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Cause: Vehicular assault

Sergeant Russell Earl Lavarl Jones

Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, NC

EOW: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Cause: Heart attack

Deputy Sheriff Paul Martin

Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, ND

EOW: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Cause: Vehicular assault

Chief of Police Christopher Byard Cummings

Samburg Police Department, TN

EOW: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Cause: Heart attack

Sergeant Stephen Gibson

Somervell County Sheriff’s Office, TX

EOW: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Police Officer Daniel P. DiDato

East Fishkill Police Department, NY

EOW: Monday, December 18, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

Deputy Sheriff Joshua Hamilton

Preble County Sheriff’s Office, OH

EOW: Monday, December 18, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

K9 Graffit

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, CO

EOW: Monday, February 13, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

K9 Champ

Kansas City Police Department, MO

EOW: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

K9 Fredy

United States Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection – Office of Field Operations, US

EOW: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Cause: Duty related illness

K9 Duke

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, CA

EOW: Sunday, February 19, 2023

Cause: Stabbed

K9 Lenin

Baytown Police Department, TX

EOW: Thursday, March 9, 2023

Cause: Animal related

K9 Rudy

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, CA

EOW: Friday, April 14, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

K9 Hudson

Kane County Sheriff’s Office, IL

EOW: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

K9 Santos

Wake County Sheriff’s Office, NC

EOW: Friday, May 26, 2023

Cause: Gunfire (Inadvertent)

K9 Barrett

Montville Police Department, CT

EOW: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Cause: Assault

K9 Chase

Cobb County Police Department, GA

EOW: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Cause: Heatstroke

K9 Aron

Houston Police Department, TX

EOW: Monday, June 12, 2023

Cause: Heatstroke

K9 Harrie

Shreveport Police Department, LA

EOW: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Cause: Heatstroke

K9 Kuno

Forest Heights Police Department, MD

EOW: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Cause: Heatstroke

K9 Falco

Gary Police Department, IN

EOW: Thursday, July 13, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

K9 Sir

San Diego Police Department, CA

EOW: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

K9 Waro

Clayton County Police Department, GA

EOW: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

K9 Rico

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, SC

EOW: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

K9 Deebo

Harris County Sheriff’s Office, GA

EOW: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Cause: Duty related illness

K9 Fredy

Orange County Sheriff’s Office, FL

EOW: Monday, October 16, 2023

Cause: Automobile crash

K9 Rio

Georgia Department of Natural Resources, GA

EOW: Thursday, October 19, 2023

Cause: Heart attack

K9 Kenzo

Pima County Sheriff’s Department, AZ

EOW: Friday, October 27, 2023

Cause: Assault

K9 Fury

Franklin Police Department, OH

EOW: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Cause: Vehicular assault

K9 Bane

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, KS

EOW: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Cause: Assault

K9 Max

South Fulton Police Department, GA

EOW: Friday, November 17, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

K9 Broko

Connecticut State Police, CT

EOW: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Cause: Gunfire

From my family to the families of those brothers and sisters that have fallen, I raise my glass now and always in appreciation and remembrance of you. An officer is only as strong as the family that stands beside them.

Merry Christmas

Romans 12:9–18

Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good. Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honor. Do not be slothful in zeal, be fervent in spirit, serve the Lord. Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer. Contribute to the needs of the saints and seek to show hospitality.

Eric Anthony Aguiar LLB