We’ve seen enough of the debate around whether Die Hard is a Christmas Movie so we decided to end the arguments and ruined holidays once and for all.

Call it our gift to you.

While the directors of the film have adamantly proclaimed that their intention was that Die Hard was a Christmas Movie, here are the reasons, right in front of you, that IT IS a Christmas movie.

The main theme of the movie and plot was that a man was returning to see his family for Christmas.

Normally, this would be all anyone would need to hear but like we said, we are putting an end to the debate so here goes…

2. The movie takes place on Christmas Eve.

3. The wife’s name is “Holly.”

4. The soundtrack features Christmas songs.

5. Santa Claus is in the movie…granted he’s a dead terrorist but Santa showed up!

There you have it. May your Christmas have peace as we have collectively ended any arguments that could occur today…

