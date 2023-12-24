Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Christmas is my favorite time of year but as I have matured, I have come to realize that much of my love for this time of year has to do with others rather than myself.

I grew up in a typical middle-class family. My dad was a police officer, and my mom was a secretary. In the 1980’s, that was the picture in a dictionary (we had those back then) of middle class and it was the best childhood anyone could ask for.

While some of my friends were shuffled from house to house with competing parents, Christmas was a foundational rock for me. It was family, fun, and relaxation.

But it was only leadership that made that happen.

My father did not grow up in this environment. He hasn’t told many stories about it but I gathered enough through the years to understand that his childhood was tough and that was the reason he told me that he wanted to make Christmas special.

One year as I had more gifts than I could keep up with, he told me the story of the Christmas he got a toothbrush.

Your Past Does Not Define You

While I’ve experienced nothing but joy this time of year, that is not always the case for others and if that’s you, know this. The feelings and past experiences do not have to define you.

My father had every opportunity to carry on a legacy of alcoholism, unemployment, divorce, and treating his family the way he was treated at Christmas. Our society would almost expect it today, but leaders understand that pain can be used for good and create a legacy that could have never been predicted by all the psychological babble published in journals.

Gratitude Is a Gift Worth Giving

Leaders understand the power of gratitude and Christmas should be a time that we all reflect on the blessings that others have given us. Consider telling those in your life how much they mean to you. Write a letter, send a text, or tell someone in person just how much you appreciate them.

This is not just important for others but research shows that expressing gratitude plays an important role in your overall attitude and demeanor.

Strive For Humility

While my 13-year-old son recently scolded me for saying that Jesus was born on Christmas (Scholars Believe It Was September), we should understand how important humility is from the greatest leader that ever lived.

It is no coincidence that God brought Jesus Christ into the world in the humblest of circumstances.

It’s the Story of Christmas.

The priests and rulers among the Jews knew the Savior was going to arrive but they expected a mighty king that would bring them riches and greatness.

What they got was a baby in a manger “because there was no guest room available…” (Luke 2:7).

From His birth into poverty in Bethlehem to His surrender in Golgotha, Jesus revealed that humility was the most important aspect a leader can have.

“Being found in appearance as a man, He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross.” Philippians 2:8

Leadership Is Not Where You Came From But Where You Are

Society often judges great leaders by where they came from or their status. We think that we have to go to certain schools or work in different assignments or do certain things to lead but the greatest leader that ever walked the earth revealed that the opposite is true.

Humble beginnings may very well be the advantage.

I am a direct product of a man that grew up in those humble beginnings. It didn’t define him, but it carried him to a successful career, marriage, and life. My father’s humble beginnings set the tone for his leadership style, which was quiet, humble but yet effective.

Reflection

Christmas is a time filled with traditions and it should also be a time for reflection.

I am thank full for each of you and you have done more for me than I could ever do for you.

I am inspired by the story of Christmas and I encourage you to let it inspire you.

Lead on and Stay Courageous.

Dr. Travis Yates retired as a commander with a large municipal police department after 30 years of service. He is the author of “The Courageous Police Leader: A Survival Guide for Combating Cowards, Chaos & Lies.” His risk management and leadership seminars have been taught to thousands of professionals across the world. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy with a Doctorate Degree in Strategic Leadership and the CEO of the Courageous Police Leadership Alliance.