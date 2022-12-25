Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Italian police provided an early Christmas present to two critically ill transplant patients when they used a powerful Lamborghini to speed across the country and deliver kidneys. The supercar raced from Padua to Rome, a distance of about 300 miles, at 145 mph, completing the vital errand in just under two hours.

The supercar was donated to the police force by the luxury carmaker specifically for these urgent missions.

Police detailed in a Facebook post their urgent trip.

After loading a refrigerated box containing the kidneys in a special compartment in the front of the car, the drivers sped off from a hospital in Padua in northeastern Italy, dropping off one kidney in Modena and the second in Rome. According to reports, the 303-mile trip took just over two hours, as the Lamborghini averaged 145 mph en route.

The Lamborghini Huracan has a top speed of 190 mph. In addition to the urgent deliveries, the car is also used as a recruitment tool at public events.

The trained police drivers are frequently called upon to deliver organs for transplants or urgently needed medical supplies. Yahoo reports that the cars have defibrillators on board and can be used to respond to cardiac emergencies. One recipient of a donor kidney, who was suffering from cancer, said police raced the organ across Italy to him just in time to save his life in 2020.