South Bend, Indiana – Police saved Christmas for one family whose holiday cheer was ruined by a “true-life Grinch.” The Daily Wire reported that the South Bend Police Department responded to a breaking and entering report on Christmas Eve morning. A burglar had taken food from the refrigerator and all the family’s Christmas presents, leaving nothing for the children to open on Christmas.

The police later showed up with armfuls of gifts and food to replace the items the thief had stolen.

“Earlier today, day shift officers responded to a Breaking & Entering complaint at a home in South Bend,” the Department wrote. “After talking to the homeowner, officers learned that Christmas gifts had been taken, leaving the children with nothing for the holidays. Fortunately, officers were able to get in touch with the organizers of the South Bend FOP Lodge #36 Santa’s Elficers program, who advised they had some leftover gifts to share. Officers then came back to the residence with several boxes of Christmas presents and food for the family. This is what serving our community is all about.”

In the video, the officers invite the children to come into the room, where a bunch of toys are placed under a small Christmas tree. Two children see the presents and run to the pile, laughing and jumping up and down in fits of excitement. A mother holding a third child also enters the room and gasps when she sees the toys. “Oh my goodness,” the mother exclaims, telling her children to tell the officers “thank you,” before thanking the officers herself. The children smile and present their new gifts to the officers in delight.

In an interview with local news station WNDU, the officers compared the thief to a real-life version of Dr. Seuss’s “The Grinch.”