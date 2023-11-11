Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Two Austin Police Department officers were shot in South Austin and one of them has died. The incident began as a SWAT call out in the 9300 block of Bernoulli Drive at 0249 hours on Saturday morning.

Just after 0400, the city council was notified of the shooting and at 0630 hours, the agency announced the news of the officer death on social media.

The suspect was killed at the scene.

The event marks the first time in a. decade that an Austin police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Heartbreaking news this morning as one of our members and Austin Police Officer was tragically killed and another injured. We’re praying for @Austin_Police, family and friends who are grieving, and for the strength and recovery of the injured officer. 🙏 https://t.co/g8fpjg6C0h — CLEAT (@CLEAT) November 11, 2023

The identity of the officer or suspect has not yet been released.

The Austin Police Retired Officers Association published a post on X, formerly Twitter, commenting on the death.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning with the news of one of our brothers with APD having been shot and killed in the line of duty,” the post said. “Please pray for his family all the APD family and for the speedy recovery of a second officer wounded in the same incident.”

Law Officer will report on further details as they become available.