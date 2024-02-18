Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BURNSVILLE, Minnesota — Two police officers and a paramedic were killed in Burnsville Sunday morning after responding to a domestic violence call. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced the initial details of the incident while saying that additional officers were also injured.

Dakota County dispatch said earlier authorities were responding to an “incident with weapons” in the area.

While few details have been released, WCCO reported that there was a large first responder presence on the 12000 block of 33rd Avenue that included fire trucks, ambulances, police and SWAT vehicles at the scene.

One of the SWAT vehicles had multiple bullet holes visible on its windshield.

A paramedic was killed while they were attempting to assist a down officer.

Please pray for family and friends of the two Burnsville (Minnesota) police officers and medic killed this morning 🙏🏼🙏🏼 And for the officers still on scene; for their safety 🙏🏼🙏🏼 No words other than…pray pic.twitter.com/gpom3WQYbZ — Glendale Arizona FOP Lodge 12 (@GlendaleFOP12) February 18, 2024

Gunshots were reported at approximately 5 a.m. by neighbors in what was typically a quiet neighborhood according to local reports.

Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, confirmed the deaths, saying the law enforcement community was “heartbroken.”

“We’re just devastated at the horrific loss,” he said in a statement. “These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe.”

Governor Walz ordered flags be flown at half staff starting Monday at sunrise.

Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, called the shootings “horrific” and said shootings of officers has risen 60%.

“The war on cops rages on. When have we had enough America?” he said.

Burnsville is a suburb of Minneapolis.