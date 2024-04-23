Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Luke Sprinkel

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Democratic Minnesota Sen. Nicole Mitchell was arrested Monday morning in Detroit Lakes, Minn., for alleged burglary. The jail roster with the Becker County Sheriff’s Office indicates that Mitchell has been arrested for a first-degree burglary offense.

According to an official with the Detroit Lakes Police Department, a homeowner in the city called 911 at 4:45 a.m. Monday morning after discovering a person in their residence. Responding officers found the alleged burglar, made an arrest, and transported that person to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office. A jail official told Alpha News that Mitchell was still in custody as of early Monday afternoon.

Local news outlets in the Detroit Lakes area were the first to break the news of Mitchell’s arrest.

“Knowing very few details at this time, I am shocked by the news of Sen. Nicole Mitchell’s arrest for first-degree burglary. The public expects legislators to meet a high standard of conduct. As information comes out, we expect the consequences to meet the actions, both in the court of law, and in her role at the legislature,” Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said in a statement.

A first-term state senator, Mitchell won her Woodbury seat in the Minnesota Senate by over 17 points. Prior to her service in the state legislature, Mitchell worked as a meteorologist in the Minneapolis metro area. Additionally, Mitchell’s campaign website indicates the Woodbury legislator currently holds the rank of lieutenant colonel in the National Guard.

Alpha News reached out to the Senate DFL caucus for comment. However, a caucus spokesperson did not immediately respond. This story will be updated should the DFL caucus issue a statement.

Democrats in the Minnesota Senate currently have a 34-33 majority.

This article originally appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.