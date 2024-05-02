Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHICAGO (AP) — The gunman accused of killing Officer Luis M. Huesca of the Chicago Police Department as he was heading home from work in uniform last month has been arrested, police confirmed.

A Cook County judge authorized an arrest warrant last Friday charging 22-year-old Xavier L. Tate with murder in Huesca’s killing on April 21. He was taken into custody Wednesday evening by CPD and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, the Associated Press reported.

In announcing the arrest in a news release, CPD also said, “We thank all of our law enforcement partners who assisted in the apprehension of this suspect as we work to bring justice to Officer Huesca and his family.”

“The investigation continues and no further information is available at this time,” the department added. “We ask that the people of this city continue to support the Huesca family by keeping them in your prayers as they continue to mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother and uncle.”

It’s unclear when Tate will make his first court appearance.

Huesca had a jacket covering his uniform when he was gunned down at about 2:53 a.m. outside his residence in the Gage Park neighborhood on the southwest side of Chicago. His duty weapon and vehicle were also stolen during the homicide, Law Officer previously reported.

Officers responding to a gunshot detection alert found the mortally wounded officer lying outside on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Our officer was headed home after his tour of duty,” Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said in the immediate aftermath of the homicide. “While returning home, the officer was shot multiple times.”

Huesca, a six-year CPD veteran, was laid to rest on Monday.

