Chicago, Illinois – After 41 shootings in Chicago, one politician will no longer share crime information to their constituents because a bad “perception” to the citizens.

48th Ward Alderman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth was providing crime alerts on social media and her email list but in a recent blog post she said that “over-reporting,” or more accurately ACTUALLY reporting crime, leads to an inaccurate public perception about crime rates.”

Robberies and sex crimes are at their highest level in over a decade according to the Gateway Pundit.

Alderman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth also mentioned that research shows that over-reporting of crime can impact marginalized communities in a negative way.