CHICAGO – A Chicago police officer who was still in uniform after returning home from work was gunned down Sunday outside his residence. During the homicide he also had his gun and vehicle stolen, according to reports.

Officer Luis M. Huesca, 30, was shot multiple times in the Gage Park neighborhood on the southwest side of Chicago, Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said during a Sunday press conference.

The murder occurred about 2:53 a.m. Sunday on West 56th Street near South Kedzie Avenue, according to a police statement. Officers responding to a gunshot detection alert found the mortally wounded officer lying outside on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead, Snelling confirmed, according to ABC News.

Huesca was a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department. Although he was wearing a jacket to cover law enforcement identification, he was still wearing his police uniform at the time he was killed. His firearm and SUV were also taken during the crime of violence, WLS reported, citing multiple sources.

However, CPD has not yet confirmed the weapon was taken, only the vehicle, a gray 2018 Toyota 4Runner.

“Our officer was headed home after his tour of duty,” Snelling said. “While returning home, the officer was shot multiple times.”

Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez told the local ABC affiliate that police located an SUV matching the description of Huesca’s vehicle in an alley about a mile from where the officer was shot.

“The vehicle found in the alley here, we believe it is the officer’s,” Lopez said. “If this was a carjacking, there might be evidence inside.”

Snelling said on Sunday that detectives are working to determine if the officer was killed during a carjacking. Police declined to comment Monday on the recovered vehicle.

“We can’t confirm that right now, but detectives are working through it. What we do know is that the officer’s vehicle was taken,” Snelling said. “But to get to the total motive of what happened, we need more information and the detective division is working on that.”

Despite the superintendent’s cautious comments, John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Union in Chicago, suggested in a video statement that Huesca was the victim of a carjacking, ABC News reported.

“They had to execute him because he was a Chicago police officer and they didn’t want to get caught,” Catanzara said in the video. “If they will do that to a Chicago police officer (why) does anybody think the average citizen stands a chance in any of these situations because you do not.”

Huesca worked in CPD’s 5th District as a member of the Priority Response Team. He is survived by his mother and an uncle, according to Snelling.

Nearly one year ago, CPD Officer Aréanah Preston — also a member of the 5th District — was shot and killed in uniform under similar circumstances. She was murdered right in front of her home May 6, 2023, at about 1:42 a.m. in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side of the city. The 24-year-old officer’s duty weapon was also taken during the homicide, Law Officer reported last year.

Four teenagers have been charged with Preston’s murder, according to court documents.

