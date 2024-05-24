Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – With the amount of violent crime occurring in the city of Chicago as well as surrounding Cook County, rational thinking people would be inclined to do more to protect these communities from harm. But the progressive politicos in Illinois are more concerned with nouns than public safety as they are legislating away the term “offender,” the Daily Wire reported.

In March, a man by the name of Crosetti Brand, 37, was released on parole in the state of Illinois. He had been sentenced to 16 years in prison due to a home invasion robbery, but was released early by the state’s prison review board subject to electronic monitoring.

One day after Brand was released from prison, Chicago police say he attacked a pregnant woman and her 11-year-old boy, killing the child and critically injuring his mother, according to ABC 7.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said it was a crime, “that should never happened.”

The last time Brand was on parole, he threatened the same woman by text message and showed up at her home, according to court documents.

Yet despite his criminal history along with the alleged threats, he was released early from incarceration.

But let’s not refer to the alleged child killer as an “offender.” No, that would be harmful to his emotional disposition. Let’s use softer, more sympathetic verbiage when addressing people involved in crime. … At least that is what the state of Illinois is saying with its new legislation.

With frequent examples similar to Brand’s case, you’d hope lawmakers in Illinois (and elsewhere) would be motivated to set aside the nonsense perpetuating the decarceration movement and support laws that reign in their approach of “restorative justice” in order to protect members of the community.

However, the governing authorities in Illinois have opted for a very different response—something that would be satirical if they weren’t serious.

A new bill that was just passed by both houses of the Illinois legislature will modify state law so the word “offender” is replaced by the term “justice-impacted individual,” according to the Daily Wire.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law. Once that occurs, the state DOC and other governing authorities will be required to use the term for all the Crosetti Brand’s in its overflowing “justice-impacted” system.