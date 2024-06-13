Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey – Two police officers were shot overnight at a hotel in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, according to a high-ranking law enforcement source.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning.

CBS New York reported that police were trying to track down a shooting suspect, who allegedly opened fire, and officers fired back, the source said.

Two officers — one from New Jersey and one from the NYPD — were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s condition is not clear at this point.

The New Jersey attorney general’s office is now investigating, as it does whenever an officer is involved in a shooting.

Woodbridge Township is located in Middlesex County, about 30 miles from Manhattan.