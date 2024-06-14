Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Washington D.C. – President Biden reportedly witnessed multiple attacks by Commander, his ferocious dog, to U.S. Secret Service (USSS) personnel – with one urging the use of a muzzle, newly released records show.

Correspondence, obtained by Judicial Watch, set the scene of life with Commander Biden – which included trips to the ER and the tailor according to Fox News.

Multiple Secret Service personnel shared that the attacks happened as Biden was walking the dog, with the president witnessing the incidents first-hand.

Other emails shared by staff suggested that the First Family purchase a muzzle for the German Shepherd.

One Secret Service member shared that his encounter with Commander happened on Sep. 13, 2023, while Biden was taking his dog to the Kennedy Garden for an evening walk.

“As I started to walk toward him to see if he needed help, Commander ran through his legs and bit my left arm through the front of my jacket,” the USSS agent wrote. “I pulled my arm away and yelled, ‘No’. POTUS also yelled [redacted] to Commander. POTUS then [redacted]. I obliged and Commander let me pet him.”

“When turning to close the door, Commander jumped again and bit my left arm for the second time. POTUS again yelled at Commander and attached the leash to him,” he added. “My suit coat has 3 holes,1 being all the way through. No skin was broken.”

Other correspondence includes a sergeant writing in an email, “there was a dog bite and the officer may need to go to the hospital.”

In other email correspondence, Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service, wrote of another interaction with Commander.

“Yesterday, around 8pm, a Secret Service Uniformed Division police officer came in contact with a First Family pet and was bitten,” Guglielmi wrote. “The officer was treated by medical personnel on complex, and I am not aware of any hospitalization.”

The latest information on Commander’s biting habits came after a previous report that the German shepherd bit and attacked at least 24 USSS personnel between October 2022 and July 2023.