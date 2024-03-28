Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ROCKFORD, Ill. – A knife-wielding man on a stabbing spree left four people dead and five (possibly as many as seven) injured, including one in critical condition, in an Illinois neighborhood, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The attacks occurred on Holmes Street, Winnetka Drive and Cleveland Avenue in Rockford, Illinois, west of Chicago, Fox News reported.

A suspect, who police said “attacked and stabbed” the victims, has been taken into custody near the intersection of Eggleston Road and Cleveland Avenue, according to FOX 32.

Police said the suspect is a 22-year-old man, but did not initially provide his name or a motive for the viscous killings.

UPDATE: An adult male attacked and stabbed multiple individuals in the area of Cleveland/Holmes/Eggleston. The alleged suspect is in custody. Further updates will be posted here. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 27, 2024

Among the victims are a 15-year-old girl, a 63-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, police said in an update. One of the victims was a 25-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service, officials confirmed.

Police said all the victims were stabbed, but did not elaborate.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

According to the Post Millennial, the suspect was identified as 22-year-old Christian Ivan Soto. He was tracked down and arrested after initial reports came in reporting a home invasion robbery.

Soto was subsequently charged with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder, and home invasion. He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

“We don’t have a clear motive in regard to what caused this individual to commit such heinous crimes,” Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana explained during a press conference.

“It’s hard to grasp how this could happen and how emotional and raw the community is tonight,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamera said on Facebook. “This has been one of the most difficult weeks I have seen in my seven years as Mayor. As a dad, a son, a husband, the Mayor and a Rockford supporter, my heart is breaking for those who have lost their lives, their families and our community. If you are a person of prayer, please take a minute and pray for the victims, survivors, their families and our community.”