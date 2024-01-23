Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

JOLIET, Ill. / NATALIA, Texas – A gunman believed to be responsible for shooting and killing eight people over two days in the suburbs of Chicago eventually turned the gun on himself as he was confronted by law enforcement officials in Texas Monday night.

Romeo Nance, 23, was identified as the deceased suspect accused of mass murder. He shot and killed himself about 8:30 p.m. after he was found by US Marshals near Natalia, Texas, according to police in Illinois.

Police said they thought Nance fled to Texas while driving a red Toyota Camry with Illinois license plate Q730412. They said he knew the victims in the two homes, who are all believed to be related, KENS 5 reported.

The Joliet Police Department provided the following details in a news release:

On January 22, 2024, at 12:08 PM, Officers responded to the 2200 block of West Acres Road following notification from Deputies from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, that while conducting investigative work in response to a homicide that took place in their jurisdiction on January 21, 2024, Deputies located multiple deceased individuals in two homes. It was determined that while Deputies were on the scene, they discovered evidence of a possible crime scene at a residence at 2212 West Acres Road. Deputies made entry into the residence and located five individuals that appeared to be deceased from gunshot wounds. A short time later, Deputies discovered another possible crime scene at 2225 West Acres Road and made entry into this home as well, locating two individuals also deceased from gunshot wounds. Deputies contacted Officers and Detectives from the Joliet Police Department to respond to the scene.

During this investigation, Detectives quickly identified 23-year-old Romeo Nance as a suspect in the homicides on West Acres Road and it was believed that he was also involved in a fatal shooting being investigated by the Will County Sheriff’s Office as well as a non-fatal shooting in Joliet. Both of these shootings took place on January 21, 2024. At the time, information about Romeo Nance and the vehicle that he was believed to be driving were disseminated to the public and media outlets.

At approximately 8:30 PM this evening, the Joliet Police Department learned that Nance had been located by US Marshals near Natalia, Texas at which time it is believed that Nance took his own life with a handgun following a confrontation with Texas law enforcement officials.

Identification of the victims and manner of death will be determined by the Will County Coroner’s Office. This remains an active investigation. Further information will be provided once it becomes available.

Law enforcement authorities have not yet revealed a motive for the killings or what prompted him to flee to Texas.

Deputy Dan Jungles with the Will County Sheriff’s Office identified the first homicide victim as 28-year-old Toyosi Bakare who was shot in the head inside a private home in Will County on Sunday.

Bakare, a native of Nigeria, was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, the New York Post reported.

Police identified Nance as a suspect in that shooting and went to his last known address as well as a house across the street, where they discovered grisly homicide scenes involving two victims at one location and five at the other on Monday.

Though authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims, police said they were related to one another.

However, officials would not confirm or deny if Nance was related to any of the victims.

A medical examiner will perform autopsies to verify the cause and manner of death as well as how long they had been dead prior to the horrific discovery.

“I’ve been a policeman 29 years and this is probably the worst crime scene I’ve ever been associated with,” Joliet Police Chief William Evans said during a news conference outside the Joliet homes Monday evening.

According to NBC 5 Chicago, investigators also believe Nance could be responsible for another shooting on Sunday involving a 42-year-old victim who survived a gunshot wound to the leg.

Court records revealed that Nance was charged about a year ago after he tried to shoot a woman multiple times, Fox News Digital reported.

Following the shooting, officers found Nance near his home and arrested him after a brief struggle. He was booked into jail and subsequently released after posting $10,000 of a $100,000 bond.

It is unclear if the case was resolved or remained pending.