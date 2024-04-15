Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BRENHAM, Texas – The truck driver accused of smashing a stolen a semi-truck and trailer into a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) office, killing one and injuring 13 others is facing several charges, authorities confirmed.

Clenard Parker, 42, was identified as the suspect after he was taken into custody on Friday. He is facing charges that include multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and evading arrest causing serious bodily injury, FOX 7 Austin reported.

The havoc occurred on Friday about 11 a.m. at a DPS office in Brenham, Texas, a city between Austin and Houston. Parker was being pursued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office when the 18-wheeler “took a hard right turn” and crashed into the building. One person was killed and 13 others suffered a variety of injuries.

The DPS facility provides driver’s license and motor vehicle services. The crime occurred a day after Parker had visited the office.

“While he was there, the driver’s license staff advised Parker that he was not eligible to renew his commercial driver license,” Texas DPS Sgt. Justin Ruiz said to FOX 7. The reason was not specified.

“He had his license once before and he went to try to get his CDL again and for whatever reason that just took him over the top,” said James Edmond, Parker’s cousin. “Our hearts go out to the families of everybody involved but my cousin suffered from bad mental illness, and he just snapped.”

The incident is being investigated by the Texas Rangers and the office remains closed to the public.

Parker has prior arrests going back to 1999, including cases for criminal trespass, arson, and prohibited weapons, FOX 26 Houston reported. His bond was set at $2 million.

“From details thus far, this was an intentional act of violence against innocent citizens and our civil servants that work in this facility,” State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst posted to social media. “As I stated in the press conference, we will prosecute this coward to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Join us in praying for the Texan who passed, those injured, and their loved ones,” Texas Gov. Greg Abott posted to social media, FOX reported.

“I thank first responders for their swift response,” Abbott wrote. “Texas will bring this heinous criminal to justice.”