NEW YORK – The New York Police Department said they’ve arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a stabbing spree across Queens involving at least five violent attacks, according to a report.

As a result of the knife attacks, Jermain Rigueur, 27, is facing charges that included three counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault, one count of attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to NYPD.

Riguer was arrested and charged late Wednesday following a frantic manhunt due to the terrorizing nature of the crimes. He reportedly smirked at one of his victims after slashing the individual in the face.

Moreover, the man accused of the knifings is a greeter at Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported.

Jermain Rigueur faces several charges in the stabbing spree, including attempted murder. (NYPD)

On Jan. 8, a 61-year-old man was stabbed in the back as he walked to the laundromat that evening. It was the first in a string of connected, yet random attacks.

Following the knifing, the suspect turned and smiled at him as he walked away, the victim told The Post.

Police said Jermain Rigueur is the man responsible for a two-week Queens stabbing spree. ( DCPI)

Earlier this week, Shaneka Anderson, 34, suffered a stab wound as she walked home shortly after midnight Tuesday from her job with TSA at LaGuardia Airport.

On Wednesday morning, the attacker knifed three victims, leading police to alert the media as they began their urgent search for the violent assailant.

“We have an unidentified individual who is walking around the street randomly stabbing people with a hunting knife,” NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell cautioned the community on Wednesday before Rigueur was captured later in the day.

Police said they are also probing whether Rigueur is connected to at least one other crime.