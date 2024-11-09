Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ALBION, Ill. – A circuit court judge in Illinois was shot and killed outside his home earlier this week. His wife has been taken into custody and charged with murder.

The murder victim was identified as Illinois Second Judicial Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Valentine. He was gunned down outside of his Albion, Illinois home and discovered by deputies with the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office during a wellness check on Nov. 5, the New York Post reported.

Deputies were dispatched to the Valentines’ home in the 1100 block of County Road 600 in Albion at about 12:14 p.m. when they discovered the homicide scene, according to the Illinois State Police.

Valentine’s wife, Megan S. Valentine was taken into custody and faces several charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated domestic battery, reported The Post.

Megan Valentine was arrested and charged with her husband’s murder. ( Illinois State Police)

Valentine, 43, was first elected to the position of resident circuit judge for Edwards County in 2016, and reelected in 2022. He previously served as the county’s State’s Attorney for eight years, according to his obituary.

In earlier years, Valentine also served as a Chicago EMT and was a part of the Albion Fire Department.

The jurist obtained his law degree from Southern Illinois University before becoming a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Illinois Judges Association.

Valentine is survived by his son, daughter, parents, and several relatives who remembered him as a loving son and father as well as a “good and fair judge, who helped many he served.”

Megan Valentine was booked at the White County Jail in Carmi, Illinois. She made a court appearance Nov. 8 and remains in custody, according to court records.

Law enforcement authorities did not disclose any information or motive that led to the fatal shooting.

Fellow Second Circuit judges remembered Valentine as a “distinguished jurist” with a “commitment to public service.”

“On behalf of all of the judges of the Second Judicial Circuit, we are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our colleague and friend, Edwards County Resident Judge Michael J. Valentine,” the court system said.

“Judge Valentine was a distinguished jurist who was determined in the pursuit of justice and his compassion and conduct earned him the confidence and respect of the people who appeared before him. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”

