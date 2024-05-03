Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PORTLAND, Ore. – Early Thursday morning, 15 police units were torched in what is believed to be an attack by arsonists. The crime occurred after radical groups destroyed businesses downtown during May Day.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a press release, “On Thursday, May 2, (2024) at 1:55 a.m., Portland Police North Precinct was dispatched to assist Portland Fire & Rescue at the Portland Police Training Division, located in the 14900 block of Northeast Airport Way. When they arrived they found at least 15 vehicles in a fenced training area were burning. Firefighters extinguished the fires. The building was undamaged, and no injuries were reported.”

Investigators with the Portland Fire Department responded to the scene and will be conducting an arson investigation in conjunction with police.

Portland Police have asked anyone with information about this arson case to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at [email protected] or call the PF&R Fire Investigation Unit’s tip line, 503-823- FIRE (3473).



According to the Post Millennial, the arson attack occurred after chaos and violence erupted in downtown Portland by an extremist left-wing group, which has a history of arson attacks in the city.