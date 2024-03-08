Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PORTLAND, Ore. – A female bartender in Oregon has been found guilty of hate crime and harassment charges for physically confronting and misgendering a trans-identified biological male who had been using the women’s restroom.

Multnomah County Circuit Court found Cassie McIntyre, 40, guilty on Wednesday of second-degree bias crime and harassment following a two-day jury trial, The Oregonian reported.

Riis Larsen, 35, formerly known as Ronald A. Larsen, is a trans-identified biological male and self-described Marxist who uses pronouns that include she/her/hers/theirs, according to the Post Millennial.

McIntyre was accused of “misgendering” and physically shoving Larsen during a confrontation at the Sellwood bar in Portland on Dec. 27, 2022.

Court documents revealed that McIntyre, a bartender at Sellwood bar, had just finished her shift and was seated having a drink. Suddenly, she heard patrons complaining that Larsen had cut in line to use the women’s single-stall restroom and shoved other customers aside in the process.

The radical George Soros-funded District Attorney Mike Schmidt assigned prosecutor Charlie Weiss as the district’s bias crimes prosecutor in 2023. He argued the case on behalf of Multnomah County.

Weiss told the jury during closing arguments that Larsen “is scrutinized in a different way than most of us in our day-to-day lives are scrutinized. People sometimes express disagreement not with what she says, or what she does, but who she is.”

Once the jury returned its guilty verdict, Judge Christopher Marshall sentenced McIntyre to two years of probation and 50 hours of community service, The Oregonian reported.

According to the the Post Millennial, Larsen’s social media accounts revealed far-left ideologies. In a bio, Larsen self-describes as a “queer demi binary trans woman” who is both anti-capitalist and anti-racist.

Furthermore, Larsen claims to be a “catgirl horny doll bimboscholar polyamorous artist” and a “marxist trans carpentress.”

