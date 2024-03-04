Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon lawmakers have done an about face and voted to recriminalize certain drugs following a surge in overdose deaths, which resulted in the governor declaring a state of emergency for Portland’s fentanyl crisis.

In 2020, Ballot Measure 110 passed in Oregon, partly due to overwhelming support from progressive politicians, with 58% of state voters affirming a liberal measure to decriminalize small amounts of all drugs and redirect much of the state’s marijuana tax revenue to fund grants for addiction services.

Since the misguided law went into effect, addiction and overdose deaths have skyrocketed in Oregon and nationwide as fentanyl swept across the country.

In August 2023 the tide shifted back to a sense of reality, and 56% of Oregon residents said they disapproved of the harmfully pervasive drug law and both Republicans and Democrats introduced legislation to roll back the contentious measure, Fox News reported.

As a result, on Friday a bill recriminalizing the possession of small amounts of drugs was passed by the state Senate 21-8 after the House passed it 51-7 on Thursday, according to the news outlet.

This is yet another “I told you so” moment where progressives failed to listen to law enforcement leaders, much like the defunding movement, which has subsequently required the same incompetent leaders to undo the damage they caused as part of their radical agenda.

The proposed legislation is headed to the desk of Gov. Tina Kotek, who said in January that she is open to signing it, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...