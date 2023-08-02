Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Deputy Charles “Chuck” Dozé of the Washington County Sheriff’s office in Oregon was last week at an apartment complex in Tualatin. Family members said Monday that he suffered seven gunshot wounds throughout his body and lost his left eye as a result.

Following the shooting, Deputy Dozé was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He has since been upgraded to serious but stable condition and is recovering at Portland’s Legacy Emanuel Medical Center with family by his side.

Despite sustaining life-altering injuries, his family says the deputy remains dedicated to serving his community. Dozé’s nephew, Adam Khosroabadi, has been sitting by his uncle’s side at the hospital and spoke to local news outlet KATU.

“He was shot seven times. He thankfully had a vest on, and three of the shots went to the vest. He got hit in each arm, and then he took two to the head and face area,” Khosroabadi said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Dozé and other deputies were enforcing an eviction notice at an apartment in Tualatin last Wednesday, July 26. They tried to contact the occupant, Kristafer Graves, 34, when they were greeted by gunfire.

“I’m sure that vest saved his life, because those three shots maybe have hit his spine, could have been somewhere by his heart, his lungs,” Khosroabadi exclaimed, while also noting that his uncle’s progress has been incredible to this point.

“He was actually attempting to talk that night,” Khosroabadi said. “We were actually having conversations with him the next day, so it’s just incredible recovery he’s going through.”

Remarkably, Khosroabadi said Dozé is already talking about getting back to work, KATU reported.

“This was like two days after the incident. He’s already talking about, you know, figuring out how he can still serve,” he said. “That’s just who he is. He’s a man of service. He’s the most selfless man that I know, and he’s been nothing but an inspiration.”

Although Dozé’s family is optimistic about his recovery, they said he still has a long road ahead.

“He still has more surgeries to go. I think he’s going to have some surgeries to his arms,” Khosroabadi said. “He unfortunately lost his left eye because of it. So he does have a long road to recovery.”

Nevertheless, they are just grateful he survived the traumatic shooting.

Law enforcement personnel responding after Deputy Dozé was shot last week. (Screenshot KATU) “The doctors and nurses have been doing a fantastic job, an amazing job, and I can’t thank them enough for helping save my uncle’s life,” said Khosroabadi. “And I’m thankful that his partners were there to get him out as well.” At least one deputy returned fire during the incident. Graves was found dead in the bathroom of the apartment with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. It remains unclear if the fatal round was fired by a deputy or if it was self-inflicted since further details have not yet been provided.