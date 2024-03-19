Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Dejuane Anderson, 38, was located by U.S. Marshalls on Thursday, March 14, and arrested in Arcadia, California. She was the mother of Cairo Jordan, 5, who was found in April 2022 when a man looking for mushrooms discovered a hardshell suitcase containing the boy’s remains in a heavily wooded area in rural Washington County, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.

In October 2022, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Anderson, charging her with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death (level 1 felony), and obstruction of justice (level 6 felony). Last Thursday, she was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service for the warrant, WPDE reported.

Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police received information earlier in the week, which ultimately led to locating Anderson in California, officials confirmed. The woman was arrested as she prepared to board a public transit train.

Anderson was booked at the Los Angeles County Jail pending extradition to Indiana, according to CNN.

An autopsy that was performed a month after Jordan’s death determined the boy died from electrolyte imbalance likely due to gastroenteritis, which is vomiting and diarrhea that led to fatal dehydration, the reported. Dawn Elaine Coleman was identified as a second suspect charged in the case. In November 2023, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

