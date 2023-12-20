Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PORTLAND, Ore. – An Oregon podiatrist is facing charges after he was indicted for allegedly fondling two of his female patients, according to police, while warning there could be more victims.

Dr. Brian Bowen, 49, is accused of abusing two women during their respective examinations at Eastside Foot & Ankle in Portland, according to news release from the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said in the statement, “The Portland Police Bureau’s Sex Crimes Unit began investigating in September 2022, when an adult female reported that in May 2022, she had been fondled during a podiatry exam at Eastside Foot & Ankle, 1827 Northeast 44th Avenue Suite #100. A second incident involving a different female adult victim reportedly occurred in January of 2023. After an extensive investigation spanning more than a year, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office presented the case to a grand jury. On December 6, 2023, the Grand Jury indicted Dr. Brian M. Bowen, 49, on four charges: Sex Abuse in the Second Degree, and three counts of Sex Abuse in the Third Degree.”

Bowen was arraigned in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Friday, December 15, 2023, and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Although Bowen’s medical license remains active, the Oregon State Medical Board has placed restrictions on him as the criminal case works its way through court, Law&Crime reported.

A spokesperson for the state medical board said an interim stipulated order is in place, which says Bowen “shall not conduct any examination or medical procedure on any patient without a medically trained chaperone being present throughout the course of the examination or procedure.”

Disciplinary action may be taken if he violates the order during the course of the criminal proceedings.

Meanwhile, PPB believes there may be more victims and is asking anyone who may have additional information to come forward and report the incident to Detective Sean Harris at 503-823-0838.