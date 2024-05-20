Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BRIGHTON, Mich. – The Alliance to End Human Trafficking is addressing the rise in sextortion cases among children and teens with a crucial webinar. “Sextortion: What Kids and Caregivers Need to Know” will be held on May 23 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. EST. This event aims to educate parents, guardians, and educators on the dangers of sextortion, where young people are coerced into sending explicit images online.

During the webinar, experts from The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children will discuss child protection trends and prevention strategies. Attorney Annie Seifullah, Esq., Founding Partner of Incendii Law PLLC, will offer expert legal advice based on her extensive experience counseling more than 100 families affected by sextortion.

Free Webinar Open to the Public – Registration Required Sextortion: What Kids and Caregivers Need to Know Thursday, May 23, 2024 | 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST Register Here

“Sextortion is a growing concern that often starts in the safety of our homes, facilitated by the very devices we provide to our children,” said Christine Commerce, Alliance program director. “Through this webinar, we aim to raise awareness for families with knowledge and tools to protect their children from these heinous crimes.”

The Alliance to End Human Trafficking is dedicated to stopping human trafficking and sexual exploitation through education, advocacy, and support for the affected individuals. For more information about the webinar and the organization’s efforts, visit www.alliancetoendhumantrafficking.org

About The Alliance to End Human Trafficking:

Alliance to End Human Trafficking was founded in 2013 by a group of Catholic Sisters committed to ending human trafficking and supporting survivors. They created a national network of resources and support that includes many different congregations of women religious and mission-aligned partners. Today, this member-based organization has grown to include more than 115 congregations and another 100+ individuals and organizations spread throughout the United States. AEHT is also the U.S. member of Talitha Kum, the international network of consecrated life working to end human trafficking.

