STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma prosecutor Kevin Etherington has been arrested and terminated after he was reportedly caught possessing child pornography, according to reports.

Etherington, 53, was the first assistant district attorney of Logan and Payne Counties. He was arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) this week on one count of aggravated possession of child pornography and one count of violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, KOKH-TV reported.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received 14 cybertips in September, which accused Etherington of crimes. The information was sent to OSBI for follow-up investigation. The state investigative agency obtained a search warrant that was served at Etherington’s residence on Monday. He was subsequently taken into custody and booked at the Payne County Jail, Fox reported.

Although further details were not provided, District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas said Etherington has been terminated from his position.

“While the accused stands innocent of the alleged crime until proven guilty, my review of the investigation has resulted in this person’s dismissal from employment by my office,” Thomas confirmed.

“I cannot express how dismayed and disappointed I am about this development,” Thomas also said, according to The Oklahoman. “I personally find the manufacture, distribution and possession of child pornography to be both disgusting and incredibly damaging to individual victims and society.”

Etherington had worked as a prosecutor in Logan and Payne Counties for eight years.