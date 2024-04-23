Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Law enforcement authorities in Oklahoma said a homicide investigation is underway after five people, including two children, were discovered dead Monday morning at a Yukon residence.

A spokesman with the Oklahoma City Police Department said they were notified about 9:35 a.m. regarding five people dead at a home in the 2800 block of Mirage Street. Responding officers entered the home and found the deceased individuals inside, KOCO-TV reported.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said the five people suffered injuries emblematic of death by homicide.

“Police were notified about five deceased people inside a residence in southeast Oklahoma City,” Knight said in a short Facebook live update on the department page. “When officers arrived they made entry into the home and did indeed find five people in there who were deceased.”

“The five people had injuries, all consistent with homicide,” Knight said.

“This wasn’t a gas-type of situation or a fentanyl-type of situation,” Knight said. “These are five people who were killed.”

It was “very tragic,” he added.

Once the crime scene was discovered and secured, detectives had to obtain a search warrant to continue the investigation.

Taylor Mitchell, a reporter with KFOR-TV, reported she was told the victims each died “violently.”

Yukon is located west of Oklahoma City and considered a relatively safe bedroom community, The Western Journal reported. It had a population of just over 23,000 at the time of the 2020 Census.

UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the situation was a quadruple murder-suicide. The original reporting party was a 10-year-old boy who called 911 after discovering five members of his family dead.

Investigation revealed that sometime overnight, the husband, identified as Jonathan Candy, and wife Lindsey became involved in an altercation. At some point, Jonathan armed himself with a gun and shot Lindsey multiple times, killing her.

Jonathan then went through the home and killed three children, including an 18-year old. The 10-year-old boy was the only survivor. Police do not know why he was left unharmed before the husband/father died by suicide.

“Make no mistake about it,” said Sgt. Knight, “what happened in that residence was nothing short of a massacre.”

The surviving boy was placed with relatives.