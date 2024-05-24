Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

HAITI – A young Christian missionary couple from Oklahoma as well as a third person were gunned down by gang warfare in Haiti on Thursday. Missouri State Rep. Ben Baker confirmed his daughter was among the dead, according to reports.

Davy and Natalie Lloyd, full-time missionaries to Haiti, were shot and killed at about 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the ministry called, Missions In Haiti. Baker posted about the horrific attack and the sorrow he is experiencing on Facebook.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain.” Baker wrote. “Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and both were killed. They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

Missions In Haiti, Inc. is a nonprofit Christian ministry founded by David and Alicia Lloyd out of Claremore, Oklahoma. The organization has operated in the Caribbean nation since 2000. It runs a school in Lizon for more than 240 students that it opened in September 2008, according to its website.

The Lloyd’s son, Davy, and his wife, Natalie Lloyd (Baker), became missionaries after they were married in June 2022, according to Natalie’s Instagram account, Fox News Digital reported.

Davy, Natalie and several children were at a church youth group gathering on Thursday when “they were ambushed by a gang of 3 trucks full of guys,” Missions In Haiti wrote on social media.

“Davy was taken to the house tied up and beat. The gang then took our trucks and loaded everything up they wanted and left,” the nonprofit said in the post.

Then, “another gang” went to the scene “to see what was going on and if they could help, so they say.”

“No one understood what they were doing, not sure what took place but one was shot and killed and now this gang went into full attack mode,” Missions In Haiti said.

Davy, Natalie and another person named Jude were in the residence, communicating what was happening to Missions In Haiti via Starlink satellite internet. As they hid inside the home, armed attackers began shooting at the house, according to the Christian ministry.

Missions in Haiti lost contact with its people, but hours later confirmed the deaths of Davy, Natalie and Jude by gunfire. The slayings occurred as the capital of Port-au-Prince crumbles under the relentless assault of violent gangs that control 80% of the territory, KOCO reported. Meanwhile, authorities await the arrival of a police force from Kenya as part of a U.N.-backed deployment aimed at quelling gang violence in the troubled country. It wasn’t immediately clear which gang or gangs were responsible for the slaughter.