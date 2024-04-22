Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A viral video posted on social media last week captured a “shocking and unusual” incident in downtown St. Paul.

ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes said he was in his 16th-floor hotel room near the Wabasha Street Bridge when he heard someone screaming for help. Down below, a man was whipping another man with what appeared to be a chain.

“You heard the guy screaming for help. Nobody’s doing anything. I’m up in the room. I’m on the 16th floor. Not much I can do. That guy in the white shirt — those aren’t nunchucks, that’s a whip,” Weekes said in the video.

Police said the incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday near Kellogg Boulevard and Wabasha Street North.

“When officers arrived, the suspect was gone, and the victim was uncooperative,” a police spokesperson said. “We have seen the video and are sharing the description of the suspect with our officers. While this was a shocking and unusual incident for Saint Paul, this was an isolated incident that we are actively investigating. We encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact us at 651-291-1111.”

