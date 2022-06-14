Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Two police officers were shot and killed Tuesday night after being shot by a suspect. Police responded to the intersection of Garvey and Central avenues after two El Monte police officers were shot by a suspect according to Fox News.

Both officers, who have not yet been identified, were rushed to an area hospital following the incident and died from their injuries according to the El Monte Police Department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced that a suspect was also down but their identity or condition were not announced.

“LASD sends its best wishes for a healthy and speedy recovery for the El Monte officers who were shot in-the-line-of-duty this evening,” the agency tweeted Tuesday evening.

The incident follows after a Phoenix police officer was shot hours earlier and a California Highway Patrol officer was shot multiple times Monday night in Los Angeles.

