SALINA, N.Y. – A Syracuse police officer and an Onondaga County deputy were shot and killed Sunday evening in the town of Salina, New York according to officials.

Onondaga County Sheriff Tobias Shelley confirmed the deaths of the law enforcement officers, but did not release their names. The suspect was also killed during the gun battle, Fox News reported.

On Sunday at about 7:07 p.m. Syracuse police officers saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the area of Emerson Avenue and Hamilton Street. Officers attempted a vehicle stop, but the driver sped away, according to a press statement issued by the sheriff’s office.

Before losing sight of the fleeing vehicle, police obtained the license plate. A registration check revealed the car owner resided in Salina.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies joined Syracuse officers in responding to the address and located the automobile parked at a residence on Darien Drive.

“They asked for assistance from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office because they learned additional information the individual driving the vehicle might be armed,” Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said at a news conference. “Officers from the city and county arrived at the residence on Darien Drive about the same time.”

Not long after law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene and were looking at the car, they were met by a gunman who opened fire, prompting a gun battle.

“While they were inspecting the vehicle and saw what appeared to be guns inside, they heard what sounded like someone manipulating a firearm from inside the residence,” Cecile said. “Moments later, there was an exchange of gunfire between at least one suspect and the officers and deputies.”

During the shooting, one officer and one deputy were struck by gunfire, as was the gunman.

All three individuals were transported to Upstate University Hospital where they succumbed to their wounds, Fox reported.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, as well as with their brothers and sisters in law enforcement who are suffering in the wake of this tragedy,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

Law enforcement personnel swarmed the suburb following the line-of-duty deaths. ( @AndrewDonovan/X)

As of late Sunday night, the sheriff’s office was preparing to serve a search warrant at the deceased suspect’s home.

“We lost two heroes tonight,” Cecile said early Monday, according to WYSR. “Two men who answered the call to duty to put on the badge to protect the community, protect and serve. We lost two of them tonight.”

The investigation remains ongoing and no further details were immediately available.