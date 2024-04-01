Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Horrified customers at an Irish pub in Queens looked on as a man stabbed an employee multiple times in the neck just after happy hour, leaving the woman to bleed out while he then turned the knife on himself, according to reports.

Sarah McNally, 41, an Irish immigrant and employee at the Céilí House pub in Queens was identified as the murder victim. She laid bleeding on the floor of the business just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

McNally was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The suspect, a 36-year-old man believed to be the woman’s boyfriend, was transported to the same medical facility in “critical condition” with stab wounds to his head and neck.

“She was just standing there talking,” said a female patron who witnessed the chaos. “Her boyfriend came in … and he just walked right in and stabbed her. Then he started trying to stab himself. Horrible. Just horrible!”

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had a blade in each hand and was bleeding from his self-inflicted knife wounds, according to sources.

Officers ordered the man to drop the knives, but he was non-compliant. Therefore, they tased him, reported the New York Post.

Police have not identified the suspect who remains in critical condition at NYC Health + Hospitals Elmhurst. Charges against him are pending, sources said.

The couple had apparently been living together for several months when the deadly encounter occurred.

Patron Mike Green said he knew the couple and “still can’t believe it” or “picture it” after the homicide occurred.

“They was always together. M is cool,” Green said, using the boyfriend’s nickname and saying that the couple often hung out together at the establishment. “Both of them. That’s why it blew my mind a little bit.”

“Sarah is good people,” Green said of the victim. “She helps people. Everybody owes her money.”

McNally was a “sweet, innocent girl from Longford,” a county in central Ireland, bar patron Mike Lambe, 62, said. She had worked at the pub for about a year.

Prior to moving to the U.S., McNally worked as a corrections officer on the Emerald Isle, according to Green.