Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

NEW YORK – Officers with the New York Police Department filled the hallways and seating gallery at a Queens courthouse on Tuesday as a sign of solidarity for their fallen brother, Officer Jonathan Diller, as one of two defendants, Lindy Jones, was arraigned on Tuesday.

Jones was indicted earlier this month along with co-defendant, Guy Rivera. They are facing charges related to gunning down Diller in Far Rockaway in late March.

An estimated 100 NYPD officers walked the hallways and occupied the back seating area of the Queens courthouse, awaiting the arrival of Jones, Fox News Digital reported.

Jones made an entry in the courtroom flanked by three court officers and his attorney, who felt the need to tell the presiding judge that his client was “presumed to be innocent.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Rivera is accused of shooting and killing Diller during a detention. He was formally charged with first-degree murder related to Diller’s death, and first-degree attempted murder for trying to fire his weapon at an NYPD sergeant at the scene.

A second gun was found inside the car occupied by Rivera and Jones, which led to an additional count of criminal possession of a weapon, according to Fox.

Jones, who was arraigned on Tuesday, was indicted on two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...